Hidden Gem In Panaji ❤️

Vinanti ❤️ After wandering in the Panaji market and searching for a good restaurant we came across Hotel Vinanti. It's Goa and how could we not have fish. We tried the special Goan Fish Chonak and the Fish rice plate of Vinanti. The Fish was simply yummy and delicious. We were mind blown by the Fish fry as well as Fish rice plate. The Chonak Fry was perfectly fried and had a lot of flavours. Also, the fish rice plate had some lovely options. Overall, a great experience and a nice place to visit in the Panaji Market. Food: 5/5 Staff: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5