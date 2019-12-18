Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Baga
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Baga
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Homestays
Hotels
Hostels
Resorts
Travel Services
Tourist Attractions
Hotels
Hotels
Beach Box Hotel
This Eco-Friendly Hotel In Goa Is Made Of Recycled Ship Containers And Is Super Swanky
Baga
Hotels
Hotels
Eros Boutique Hotel
Plan A Stay At This Beautiful Greek-Style Hotel In Baga When You Visit Goa
Baga
Hotels
Hotels
Belavida
When In Goa, Book This Awesome Budget-Friendly Private Villa At Baga Beach
Baga
Resorts
Resorts
Acron Waterfront Resort
#VacationGoals: Stay At This Goan Resort That's A Stone's Throw Away From The Beach
Baga
Resorts
Resorts
Cavala Seaside Resort
Check Out Cavala In Baga For An Old Goan Vibe And Live Jamming
Calangute
Resorts
Resorts
Estrela Do Mar Beach Resort
This Goa Resort Is Perfect For A Weekend Getaway For All Newlywed Couples
Hostels
Hostels
Bedrock Boutique Hostel
Head Out To This Coolest Hostel in Baga !
Calangute
Homestays
Homestays
Beach Queen
Heading To Goa For A Vacay? Plan A Memorable Stay At This Beach House
Calangute
Resorts
Resorts
Seashore Beach Resort
Check-In To This Seashore Resort With A Breathtaking View!
Calangute
Resorts
Resorts
Mykonos Blu
Find A Slice Of Greece In Goa At This Gorgeous Resort Near Baga Beach
Arpora
Hotels
Hotels
Bloom Rooms
Vacationing In Goa? Stay At This New Hotel For Five Star-Like Amenities Without Going Broke
Calangute
Hotels
Hotels
McGoa Holidays
When In Goa, Enjoy Your Stay At This Beautiful Hotel At Arpora
Arpora
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Calangute Beach
Shacks & Snacks: Rejuvenate At This Beach With Delish Seafood & Peppy Music
Calangute
Hostels
Hostels
Woke Hostels
Stay At This Greece-Themed Hostel In Goa Starting At Just INR 499!
Arpora
Travel Services
Travel Services
Atlantis Watersports
#LBBGoa: Don't Just Drink Beer Peeps! Enjoy Kayaking At Atlantis Watersports While You're In Calangute
Calangute
Hotels
Hotels
The Park Baga River
No Kids, Please: Goa Just Got An 'Adults Only' Boutique Hotel
Arpora
Resorts
Resorts
Rivasa Resort
Check Out This Affordable Resort In Calangute For The Perfect Vacation!
Calangute
Hostels
Hostels
The Funky Monkey Hostel
This Hostel In Anjuna Promises To Find You BFFs For Life And Costs Only INR 399 A Night
Anjuna
Hostels
Hostels
The Yuppi Hippi Hideout
The Goa Season Is Here. Make A Budget Getaway By Staying At This Quirky Anjuna Hostel
Anjuna
Homestays
Homestays
The Banyan Soul
The Banyan Soul In Anjuna Is For Everyone Who's Tired Of Goa's Commercial Side
Anjuna
Hostels
Hostels
Roadhouse Hostels
Backpacking Through India? Check Out Roadhouse Hostels For Pit Stops
Anjuna
Hostels
Hostels
Craft Hostels
Pretty & Super Affordable: Isn't Craft Hostels In North Goa Just The Best?
Anjuna
Homestays
Homestays
Capella
This Homestay On A Hill Has Picture-Perfect Rooms & A Stunning Pool
Hotels
Hotels
Bloom Suites
Vacationing In Goa? Stay At This New Hotel For Five Star-Like Amenities Without Going Broke
Calangute
Have a great recommendation for
Baga?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE