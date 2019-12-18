Explore
Betalbatim
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Betalbatim
Bakeries
Shacks
Fine Dining
Fish Ka
Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Martin's Corner
Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
The Godinho Bakery
This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Master Chef
Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Carpe Diem
Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Goodman Restaurant & Bar
Good Man Restaurant, Colva For A Chilled-Out Lunch
Colva
49er's
Karaoke & Live Music Nights At 49er's, Colva
Colva
Pentagon Restaurant
Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!
Majorda
The Daily Roast Cafe
Get Your Fill Of Coffee, Sandwiches & Books At This Cosy Cafe In Colva
Vanelim
Salute - Cucina Italiana
This Italian Restaurant In South Goa Deserves A Standing Salute
Majorda
Zeebop
Zeebop in Utorda For a Lazy Sunday Lunch with Family
Utorda
Dinha's
Coconut Honey Pancakes & Freshly Ground Coffee At Dinha's Restaurant
Benaulim
Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa
Homesick North Indians, Get Epic Kebabs & A Gorgeous Beach At This Resort
Firefly Goan Bistro Bar
#LBBGoa: Firefly Goan Bistro Bar In Benaulim Is The Perfect Date Destination For You & Your Bae
Benaulim
