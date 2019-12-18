Betalbatim

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Betalbatim

Cafes
image - Fish Ka
Cafes

Fish Ka

Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Casual Dining
image - Martin's Corner
Casual Dining

Martin's Corner

Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Bakeries
image - The Godinho Bakery
Bakeries

The Godinho Bakery

This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Bakeries
image - Master Chef
Bakeries

Master Chef

Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Cafes
image - Carpe Diem
Cafes

Carpe Diem

Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Shacks
image - Goodman Restaurant & Bar
Shacks

Goodman Restaurant & Bar

Good Man Restaurant, Colva For A Chilled-Out Lunch
Colva
Casual Dining
image - 49er's
Casual Dining

49er's

Karaoke & Live Music Nights At 49er's, Colva
Colva
Casual Dining
image - Pentagon Restaurant
Casual Dining

Pentagon Restaurant

Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!
Majorda
Cafes
image - The Daily Roast Cafe
Cafes

The Daily Roast Cafe

Get Your Fill Of Coffee, Sandwiches & Books At This Cosy Cafe In Colva
Vanelim
Casual Dining
image - Salute - Cucina Italiana
Casual Dining

Salute - Cucina Italiana

This Italian Restaurant In South Goa Deserves A Standing Salute
Majorda
Shacks
image - Zeebop
Shacks

Zeebop

Zeebop in Utorda For a Lazy Sunday Lunch with Family
Utorda
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dinha's
Fast Food Restaurants

Dinha's

Coconut Honey Pancakes & Freshly Ground Coffee At Dinha's Restaurant
Benaulim
Fine Dining
image - Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa
Fine Dining

Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa

Homesick North Indians, Get Epic Kebabs & A Gorgeous Beach At This Resort
Casual Dining
image - Firefly Goan Bistro Bar
Casual Dining

Firefly Goan Bistro Bar

#LBBGoa: Firefly Goan Bistro Bar In Benaulim Is The Perfect Date Destination For You & Your Bae
Benaulim
