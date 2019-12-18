Calangute

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Calangute

Casual Dining
image - Desi Kitchen
Casual Dining

Desi Kitchen

Street Food In Goa? This Place Got You Covered!
Calangute
Fine Dining
image - The Park - Calangute
Fine Dining

The Park - Calangute

Pick The Terrace Bar At The Park For Great Cocktails & Even Better Views
Calangute
Shacks
image - Piccola Roma
Shacks

Piccola Roma

A Traditional Italian Restaurant Near Calangute Beach Is Hard To Miss!
Calangute
Cafes
image - Tio Tilly's Bar & Kitchen
Cafes

Tio Tilly's Bar & Kitchen

You've Gotta Visit This Beautiful Restaurant Offering Amazing Food & Drinks
Calangute
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Himalayan Tea House
Fast Food Restaurants

Himalayan Tea House

This Tea Cafe In Goa Has 30 Types Of Chai & Reminds Us Of The Hills
Calangute
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzaronee
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzaronee

A Blessing For All The Conscious Foodies With These Organic Pizzas!
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Divo Cafe & Bar
Casual Dining

Divo Cafe & Bar

Party At This New Lounge That Has A Different Playlist For Every Floor
Calangute
Bakeries
image - Artisan Backerei
Bakeries

Artisan Backerei

This Bakery Recreates Vintage Recipes From Hungary, Germany & Italy
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Diva - Andores Resort & Spa
Casual Dining

Diva - Andores Resort & Spa

This Diva Is All Set To Light Up The Goan Shores
Calangute
Fine Dining
image - Jazz & Grills - Le Meridien Goa
Fine Dining

Jazz & Grills - Le Meridien Goa

Get Your Dancing Shoes On: Goa Has Its First-Ever Jazz, Whiskey And Cigar Bar
Calangute
Shacks
image - Taste Of Tibet
Shacks

Taste Of Tibet

Himalayan Flavours In Goa With Taste Of Tibet
Calangute
Cafes
image - Bobby's Shack
Cafes

Bobby's Shack

For A Laid-Back Evening With Friends, Head To Bobby's Shack
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Top Nosh
Casual Dining

Top Nosh

Top Nosh Let's You Go Curry Crazy
Calangute
Cafes
image - Cafe De Goa
Cafes

Cafe De Goa

Head To Cafe De Goa For A Tranquil All Day Breakfast
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Infantaria
Casual Dining

Infantaria

Hungover? Detox At Infantaria In Calangute, Goa
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Souza Lobo
Casual Dining

Souza Lobo

Pull A Mussle: Souza Lobo For Seafood Lovers
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Pousada By The Beach
Casual Dining

Pousada By The Beach

Rustic Simplicity & Doggy Love At Pousada By The Beach
Calangute
Fine Dining
image - A Reverie
Fine Dining

A Reverie

Get Fancy For Contemporary Food & Cocktails at A Reverie
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Grok - Hyatt Centric
Casual Dining

Grok - Hyatt Centric

When In Candolim, Spend A Classy Evening Having Curries & Cocktails At Grok
Candolim
Casual Dining
image - Barrica Bistro
Casual Dining

Barrica Bistro

Don't Wake Up Early: This Candolim Cafe's Got All-Day Breakfast & Mad Variety Of Options
Candolim
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Viva Goa
Fast Food Restaurants

Viva Goa

Authentic Goan Vibes At Viva Goa, Candolim
Candolim
Casual Dining
image - Viva Goa
Casual Dining

Viva Goa

Head To Viva Goa For That Canteen Feel & Good Grub
Candolim
Shacks
image - Fishermans
Shacks

Fishermans

When In Calangute, Find This Shack For Epic Beach Views & Great Service
Candolim
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wagamamas Beach Shack
Fast Food Restaurants

Wagamamas Beach Shack

Off The Hook: Wagamama's Fish & Prawns Are A Soulful Treat
Candolim
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Food Project
Fast Food Restaurants

The Food Project

BYOB & Hit Up The Food Project In Calangute For Budget Burgers
Shacks
image - Fisherman's Cove
Shacks

Fisherman's Cove

Find Shack Style Ambience & Sumptuous Seafood At Fisherman's Cove
Candolim
Cafes
image - Cafe Jazz
Cafes

Cafe Jazz

Dine Under A Big Giant Tree At Cafe Jazz
Candolim
Casual Dining
image - Southi - Zense Resort
Casual Dining

Southi - Zense Resort

Love South Indian Cuisine? You Gotta Try The Food At This Place
Candolim
Cafes
image - Citrus Cafe
Cafes

Citrus Cafe

For A Zesty Start To Your Day: Citrus Cafe, Candolim, Goa
Candolim
Bakeries
image - German Bakery
Bakeries

German Bakery

Momo, Cold Coffee & Cakes: The German Bakery In Candolim's So Chill
Candolim
Casual Dining
image - Cocomo
Casual Dining

Cocomo

Grab A Feni Cocktail & Watch The Sunset From This Bar In Candolim
Candolim
Cafes
image - Cafe Chocolatti
Cafes

Cafe Chocolatti

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth At Café Chocolatti, Candolim
Candolim
Casual Dining
image - Bistro Bourbon Street
Casual Dining

Bistro Bourbon Street

Cajun & Creole Grub {All The Way From New Orleans} Has Come to Goa
Candolim
Cafes
image - Cafe Candolim
Cafes

Cafe Candolim

Move Beyond The Same Old & Visit Cafe Candolim For Some Delish Breakfast
Candolim
Casual Dining
image - Mirabai China Highway
Casual Dining

Mirabai China Highway

When Around Saligao, Try The Killer Goan Thalis At This Local Joint
Saligao
Casual Dining
image - Fat Fish
Casual Dining

Fat Fish

In A Group? Head To Fat Fish For Amazing Seafood
Baga
Fine Dining
image - House Of Lloyds
Fine Dining

House Of Lloyds

Jazz & Retro Feels: Our Favourite Seafood Restaurant In Candolim Is Back & How!
Candolim
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

We Cannot Keep Calm Because Keventers Has Finally Opened In Goa
Baga
