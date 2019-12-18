Explore
Calangute
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Calangute
Desi Kitchen
Street Food In Goa? This Place Got You Covered!
Calangute
The Park - Calangute
Pick The Terrace Bar At The Park For Great Cocktails & Even Better Views
Calangute
Piccola Roma
A Traditional Italian Restaurant Near Calangute Beach Is Hard To Miss!
Calangute
Tio Tilly's Bar & Kitchen
You've Gotta Visit This Beautiful Restaurant Offering Amazing Food & Drinks
Calangute
Himalayan Tea House
This Tea Cafe In Goa Has 30 Types Of Chai & Reminds Us Of The Hills
Calangute
Pizzaronee
A Blessing For All The Conscious Foodies With These Organic Pizzas!
Calangute
Divo Cafe & Bar
Party At This New Lounge That Has A Different Playlist For Every Floor
Calangute
Artisan Backerei
This Bakery Recreates Vintage Recipes From Hungary, Germany & Italy
Calangute
Diva - Andores Resort & Spa
This Diva Is All Set To Light Up The Goan Shores
Calangute
Jazz & Grills - Le Meridien Goa
Get Your Dancing Shoes On: Goa Has Its First-Ever Jazz, Whiskey And Cigar Bar
Calangute
Taste Of Tibet
Himalayan Flavours In Goa With Taste Of Tibet
Calangute
Bobby's Shack
For A Laid-Back Evening With Friends, Head To Bobby's Shack
Calangute
Top Nosh
Top Nosh Let's You Go Curry Crazy
Calangute
Cafe De Goa
Head To Cafe De Goa For A Tranquil All Day Breakfast
Calangute
Infantaria
Hungover? Detox At Infantaria In Calangute, Goa
Calangute
Souza Lobo
Pull A Mussle: Souza Lobo For Seafood Lovers
Calangute
Pousada By The Beach
Rustic Simplicity & Doggy Love At Pousada By The Beach
Calangute
A Reverie
Get Fancy For Contemporary Food & Cocktails at A Reverie
Calangute
Grok - Hyatt Centric
When In Candolim, Spend A Classy Evening Having Curries & Cocktails At Grok
Candolim
Barrica Bistro
Don't Wake Up Early: This Candolim Cafe's Got All-Day Breakfast & Mad Variety Of Options
Candolim
Viva Goa
Authentic Goan Vibes At Viva Goa, Candolim
Candolim
Viva Goa
Head To Viva Goa For That Canteen Feel & Good Grub
Candolim
Fishermans
When In Calangute, Find This Shack For Epic Beach Views & Great Service
Candolim
Wagamamas Beach Shack
Off The Hook: Wagamama's Fish & Prawns Are A Soulful Treat
Candolim
The Food Project
BYOB & Hit Up The Food Project In Calangute For Budget Burgers
Fisherman's Cove
Find Shack Style Ambience & Sumptuous Seafood At Fisherman's Cove
Candolim
Cafe Jazz
Dine Under A Big Giant Tree At Cafe Jazz
Candolim
Southi - Zense Resort
Love South Indian Cuisine? You Gotta Try The Food At This Place
Candolim
Citrus Cafe
For A Zesty Start To Your Day: Citrus Cafe, Candolim, Goa
Candolim
German Bakery
Momo, Cold Coffee & Cakes: The German Bakery In Candolim's So Chill
Candolim
Cocomo
Grab A Feni Cocktail & Watch The Sunset From This Bar In Candolim
Candolim
Cafe Chocolatti
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth At Café Chocolatti, Candolim
Candolim
Bistro Bourbon Street
Cajun & Creole Grub {All The Way From New Orleans} Has Come to Goa
Candolim
Cafe Candolim
Move Beyond The Same Old & Visit Cafe Candolim For Some Delish Breakfast
Candolim
Mirabai China Highway
When Around Saligao, Try The Killer Goan Thalis At This Local Joint
Saligao
Fat Fish
In A Group? Head To Fat Fish For Amazing Seafood
Baga
House Of Lloyds
Jazz & Retro Feels: Our Favourite Seafood Restaurant In Candolim Is Back & How!
Candolim
Keventers
We Cannot Keep Calm Because Keventers Has Finally Opened In Goa
Baga
