Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Carmona
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Carmona
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Resorts
Shacks
Bars
Fast Food Restaurants
Pubs
Spas
Resorts
Resorts
Caravela Beach Resort
Heading To South Goa? Caravela Beach Resort Is A Perfect Place To Stay
Margao
Shacks
Shacks
Milmar Sams
You'll Love To Gorge On Exotic Goan Seafood At This Salcete Restaurant
Assolna
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Seaman's Nest
#BudgetEats: Seamens Nest For Goan Vibes & Fresh Seafood
Assolna
Bars
Bars
Amalia - Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort Hotel
Goa's First Vegan Bar Finally Opens, So Who's Up For Some Harmless Fun?
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Robin's Ark
Date Night Or Chilling With Friends? This Restaurant In Cavelossim Makes For The Perfect Spot
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mikes Place
Gorge On Perfect Goan Breakfast At This Eatery Near Cavelossim Beach
Cavelossim
Resorts
Resorts
Luisa By The Sea Resort
Your Search For Budget Villas In South Goa Ends Here!
Cavelossim
Spas
Spas
Sandalwood Ayurveda Clinic
You Get The Most Relaxing Ayurvedic Massages At This Spa In South Goa
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
James’s Cafe
An Amalgamation Of Good Food, Live Music & Goa Feels, Head Here Right Away!
Cavelossim
Shacks
Shacks
Misha Beach Shack
#LBBGoa: Ditch The Parties & Visit Misha Beach Shack On Varca Beach To Chill With Your Bae
Olim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Fisherman's Wharf
Spicy, Deep Fried Pomfret & Prawn Curry In Goan Style With A Superb View!
Cavelossim
Pubs
Pubs
Aqua - The Leela
Go To Aqua To Shake A Leg & Jive The Night Away
Cavelossim
Have a great recommendation for
Carmona?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE