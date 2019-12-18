Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Cavelossim
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cavelossim
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Shacks
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
James’s Cafe
An Amalgamation Of Good Food, Live Music & Goa Feels, Head Here Right Away!
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Fisherman's Wharf
Spicy, Deep Fried Pomfret & Prawn Curry In Goan Style With A Superb View!
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mikes Place
Gorge On Perfect Goan Breakfast At This Eatery Near Cavelossim Beach
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Robin's Ark
Date Night Or Chilling With Friends? This Restaurant In Cavelossim Makes For The Perfect Spot
Cavelossim
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Seaman's Nest
#BudgetEats: Seamens Nest For Goan Vibes & Fresh Seafood
Assolna
Shacks
Shacks
Milmar Sams
You'll Love To Gorge On Exotic Goan Seafood At This Salcete Restaurant
Assolna
Have a great recommendation for
Cavelossim?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE