Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Colvale
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Colvale
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Cafes
Casual Dining
Homestays
Accessories
Bakeries
Clothing Stores
Hotels
Homestays
Homestays
Josephine Villa
Gang Of 12? This Beautiful Villa In Goa Will Cost Around INR 1,000 Per Person
Mapusa
Accessories
Accessories
Nnazaquat
Score Affordable Tribal Jewellery From This Home-Run Brand In Goa
Mapusa
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soul Curry - Hotel Purushottam International
Drop By Soul Curry For Vibrant Asian Cuisines When In Goa
Mapusa
Hotels
Hotels
The Postcard Hotel
These 3 New Luxury Hotels In Goa Are Anything But The Typical
Moira
Cafes
Cafes
7 Short 1 Long Restaurant
Kingfish & More: This Family-Run Restaurant Makes Yum Home-Style Goan Food
Moira
Homestays
Homestays
Alexhouse
Stay At This Beautiful Homestay In Goa That's Full Of Art {And Has A Cute Dog}
Siolim
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fabindia
You'll Always Find Us Shopping For Home Linen & Clothes At Fab India
Mapusa
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Le Jardin
Chonak To Crab: Grab A Beer & Thali Lunch At This Goan Restaurant
Mapusa
Bakeries
Bakeries
Joseph Bakery
For Coconut Cookies & Local Snacks, Hit Up This Goan Bakery That's Been Around Since 1939
Mapusa
Cafes
Cafes
Mojigao
Salads & Sunshine: Practice Yoga Or Eat A Hearty Meal At This Forest Cafe
Assagao
Have a great recommendation for
Colvale?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE