Maina

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Maina

Casual Dining
image - Edward's Yard
Casual Dining

Edward's Yard

Families Visiting Goa, Hit Up Edward's Yard For A Hearty Meal By A Waterfall
Maina
Bath & Body Stores
image - SuDa Bubbles
Bath & Body Stores

SuDa Bubbles

Beetroot Soaps To Shampoo Bars, This Skincare Brand's Products Are All Organic
Margao
Other
image - Margao
Other

Margao

Pretty Markets & Old Churches: Margao Is A Must For Your Next Goa Trip
Margao
Casual Dining
image - Fernando's Nostalgia
Casual Dining

Fernando's Nostalgia

Go To Goa's Only Boutique Restaurant For Traditional Food & A Carnival Vibe
Raia
Travel Services
image - Soul Travelling
Travel Services

Soul Travelling

This Pub Crawl Also Lets You Discover Panjim’s Secret Stories & History
Margao
