Museums
image - Goa Science Centre
Museums

Goa Science Centre

What, When, How: A Guide To Enjoying The Goa Science Centre With The Kids
Miramar
Cultural Centres
image - Kala Academy
Cultural Centres

Kala Academy

Paint The Town Red (Literally) At Kala Academy
Panjim
Art Galleries
image - Gitanjali Gallery
Art Galleries

Gitanjali Gallery

This Gallery With Priceless Art & A Cool Cafe Is One Of Panjim's Last Secrets
Panjim
Museums
image - Indian Customs & Central Excise Museum
Museums

Indian Customs & Central Excise Museum

This Amazing Museum In Goa Will Show You How Smugglers Worked In The 1800s
Panjim
Art Galleries
image - Galeria Azulejos De Goa
Art Galleries

Galeria Azulejos De Goa

Gifts From Goa? Shop For Handmade Tiles, Jewellery & Art From This Gallery
Panjim
Monument
image - Fort Aguada
Monument

Fort Aguada

Majestic Views To A Lighthouse & More: Here's Why You Need To Visit This 17th Century Fort
Candolim
