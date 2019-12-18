Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Vanelim
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Vanelim
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Shacks
Cafes
Cafes
The Daily Roast Cafe
Get Your Fill Of Coffee, Sandwiches & Books At This Cosy Cafe In Colva
Vanelim
Shacks
Shacks
Goodman Restaurant & Bar
Good Man Restaurant, Colva For A Chilled-Out Lunch
Colva
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dinha's
Coconut Honey Pancakes & Freshly Ground Coffee At Dinha's Restaurant
Benaulim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
49er's
Karaoke & Live Music Nights At 49er's, Colva
Colva
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Firefly Goan Bistro Bar
#LBBGoa: Firefly Goan Bistro Bar In Benaulim Is The Perfect Date Destination For You & Your Bae
Benaulim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cavatina
When In Goa, Drop By This Warm Beautiful Cafe To Have Goan Delicacies
Benaulim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Martin's Corner
Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Cafes
Cafes
Fish Ka
Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Godinho Bakery
This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Cafes
Cafes
Carpe Diem
Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Bakeries
Bakeries
Master Chef
Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Have a great recommendation for
Vanelim?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE