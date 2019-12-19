Goa With The Squad? This Villa On A Mango Orchard & With A Private Pool, Looks Perfect

Its ambience! At the Mandrem House is surrounded by more than 30 odd mango trees most of which are over 60-years-old. Around the mango trees is a carefully curated butterfly garden, that hosts hundreds of butterflies and in the middle of it all, lies this 4BHK villa. It comes with 4 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 1 ante-room and the 2 terraces; the rooms are plushly furnished, with huge french windows that offer you a scenic view of the mountains nearby, while you are seated amidst chirping birds, peacocks and butterflies. Additionally, there’s a fully furnished kitchen downstairs, accessible for the guests.

The owner Vimlendu, runs an environmental NGO based out of Delhi, and is himself a nature enthusiast: an ethos that The Mandrem House reflects well — the place is done up very tastefully, but with a careful consideration for the environment. Their shop ‘Green the Map’ is a Delhi based fair trade enterprise that sells products like wallets, laptop bags, notebook and glasses made from upcycled waste. This theme remains constant throughout — with waste being given a new lease of life here, weather in the form of an old door transformed into a chic chair, or a busted tyre now being used as a plant pot.

A charming garden cafe is located on the premises which offers basic food like crepes and sandwiches, along side juices and drinks. A clean and well-maintained swimming pool if you are too lazy to walk to the beach.