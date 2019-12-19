Set amidst a mango orchard, The Mandrem House is a luxurious villa, just about 400 metres from Mandrem beach. If you are looking for a quiet place to relax in the lap of nature, while not being far away from all the happening spots, this might just be it.
Goa With The Squad? This Villa On A Mango Orchard & With A Private Pool, Looks Perfect
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Its ambience! At the Mandrem House is surrounded by more than 30 odd mango trees most of which are over 60-years-old. Around the mango trees is a carefully curated butterfly garden, that hosts hundreds of butterflies and in the middle of it all, lies this 4BHK villa. It comes with 4 large bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 1 ante-room and the 2 terraces; the rooms are plushly furnished, with huge french windows that offer you a scenic view of the mountains nearby, while you are seated amidst chirping birds, peacocks and butterflies. Additionally, there’s a fully furnished kitchen downstairs, accessible for the guests.
The owner Vimlendu, runs an environmental NGO based out of Delhi, and is himself a nature enthusiast: an ethos that The Mandrem House reflects well — the place is done up very tastefully, but with a careful consideration for the environment. Their shop ‘Green the Map’ is a Delhi based fair trade enterprise that sells products like wallets, laptop bags, notebook and glasses made from upcycled waste. This theme remains constant throughout — with waste being given a new lease of life here, weather in the form of an old door transformed into a chic chair, or a busted tyre now being used as a plant pot.
A charming garden cafe is located on the premises which offers basic food like crepes and sandwiches, along side juices and drinks. A clean and well-maintained swimming pool if you are too lazy to walk to the beach.
What Could Be Better
Because you can only rent out the whole villa and not individual rooms, it only makes sense if you're going in a big group. The per night tariffs go up to 45k, so it's a great option for a fam jam or a gang get-together.
Pro-Tip
While the place is located very close to all the hotspots of the Mandrem-Arambol area, if you’re here take a day to just sit around and watch the birds and butterflies. On a good sunny day, you might be able to spot close to 15 different butterfly species!
Comments (0)