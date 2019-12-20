Pretty Views? Book This Beautiful Homestay For Your Next Trip To Goa!

Set in Benaulim Beach district of Benaulim, just a few minutes from Benaulim beach in South Goa. This place offers its guests with air conditioning, an outdoor swimming pool, garden and WiFi. Each apartment has 2 bedrooms, fridge, fully equipped kitchen, 2 bathrooms and other basic amenities. This is an amazing family kinda fully furnished apartment located in a quiet corner with great views. ☺ This place provides the luxurious living with nature. It's well maintained even though a bit expensive but yes good for a weekend stay as per my experience. And If you looking for some peace of mind, Benaulim beach is the one you have got to go. Location is very peaceful and this place gives a lot of relaxation away from the busy city life. Private parking is available as well, but make sure the management is informed about the same beforehand. There is a lot of very reasonable multi-cuisine restaurants, supermarkets and other stuff nearby to explore. So when in South Goa, drop by Micon Coastal Paradise for a peaceful stay and cherish every moment spend at this place☺