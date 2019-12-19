Travellers, Go Find Your Tribe At This Hostel Stay That Starts At INR 299!

A hostel that truly celebrates community living, Strumfrei Hostel is tucked away in a quiet spot in Vagator. Not only one of the most affordable stays around, this one is clean, green and welcoming.

At Strumfrei, they’ve got mixed and female dorms with neatly stacked bunk beds for those late night conversations. There’s a common lounge to chill at, complimentary breakfast and high-speed wifi in case you decide to delay your flight tickets. The hosts love having pets over, so you might be hanging out with doggos and hey, there’s always AC dorms to come back home after a long day or exploring North Goa. And that’s another thing, they’re cut off from the main square but accessible if you hire a two wheeler that the hostel folks can set up. This way, you’re in serene, calm surroundings and when you do want to head back home, there’s an airport shuttle that’ll save you from the savage cabbies in Goa. What else could you ask for?

From bikers, to artists to backpackers and first-time solo travellers, this place attracts all kinds and envelopes them in a warm, homely cocoon. There’s a wall dedicated to pictures from all the guests who’ve stayed here and so far, they’ve had people come from over 40 different countries! Now you can only imagine the kind of cultural melting pot the hostel is.

The four hosts are happy to do the running around (they know that urge to cycle around or have some instant noodles at midnight are totally valid) and ensure that the space is kept clean at all times. This warm hospitality combined with good infrastructure is why they’ve had guests staying longer than planned.

The tariffs start at INR 300 and vary depending on the season.