This BnB With Doggie Love & Sunshine Is Far From The Tourist Rush

Hardika and Anirudh, a 30-something couple from Bombay, turned this 100-years-old Portuguese house from rubble to radiant over the last few years. They mopped it clean and gave it an unbelievable scrub. Then, they filled it with a lot of colourful linen and restored colonial furniture. And finally, about a month ago, they decided that it was time to open the two top floor rooms and a garden cottage to guests. Open their doors, of course, with Jenny the doggie to keep everyone constant, jumping company.

The usual brekkie at Miss Jenny's consists of eggs, tea/coffee and poha/upma/dosa/veggie Indian dish that's made with a lot of heart and fresh produce. In the afternoons, you can sit out in the balcony by the rooms or laze around, reading under the window. The rooms are all quite airy and spacious with TV, wifi, AC and a minibar so you might be in a quiet village but not too far from civilisation. We love that the homestay is at a safe distance from the beach craziness as well.

The whole house can take a total of 9 people in its 3 rooms and the tariffs can fluctuate between 2.4k to 3k a night only going up to 5k or so between Dec last week to Jan 2. This, if you ask us, if a pretty good deal for all the lovely food and space you’re getting (and OMG, can you even put a price to all that puppy love?)