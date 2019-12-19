Midweek Party! Everyone's Loving SEA's Live Music Thursdays With Special Cocktails

If you needed yet another reason to sip cocktails and let your hair down on a weekday, let us offer you a very compelling one. SEA, the Assagao restaurant whose contemporary food and artisanal cocktails have been the talk of the town, is back with Untamed Thursdays.

Because SEA has been all about keeping it lively and giving Assagao an alternative party thanks to the likes of DJ Anushka and multi-instrumentalist World Wide Web already hosting musical nights, this Thursday (Dec 19), they’re bringing Sef Riley and Jobin George of “The Like Minded Fools”. If you’ve been in the know, Sef is a well loved ukulele player whose music is a tribute to Calypso sounds. His set will be followed by Jobin George with a calypso, funk and jazz set. This series of live gigs will carry forth the spirit with something special planned for Christmas & New Year’ eve.

Oh, to top it all, there are some special offers on cocktails for all the ladies in the house! So, gear up on Dec 19 for all the jazz and Americana from the 20s to the 70s.

If you’re wondering what to order, well we can’t recommend the Prawn Thoran and Veg Stew enough. Obviously, you’ve got to wash them down with SEA’s modern cocktails with fresh ingredients. Our suggestions: Tom Yam, SEA Blues & Beet Me Up.

Timings: 8pm onwards (table reservation recommended)