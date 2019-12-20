Visit Voltaire For A Heady Blend Of Food & Architecture

Casual Dining

Voltaire

Verem, Bardez
Reis Magos Fort Road, Opp. INS Mandovi Boat Pool, Verem, Bardez, Goa

A beautifully restored villa, Voltaire is a multi-cuisine, family run restaurant that is a soothing sight to the eyes, yet stimulates your appetite for more of their heavenly food.

Why Should I Go Here?

Serene ambience, lots of menu options and good service? Sounds like a dream villa to me. Spread across two storeys, it is a sight for sore eyes. Go ahead and start planning your meal, for it will be a memorable one.

So Who Should I Go With?

Keeping in mind that a varied crowd visits Goa, this restaurant has a wide selection of dishes, yet all have a personal touch – making it ideal for anyone and everyone. Its old world charm will definitely resonate with you, and its quiet, peaceful ambience will instantly bring your vacation mode forth.

#LBBTip

Try the stuffed calamari and make sure you get the seating upstairs.

