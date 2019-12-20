Want To Stay In Goa For Free? Volunteer At This Art Community

Homestays

Saraya Ecostay

Sangolda, Bardez

House 64, Chogm Road, Sangolda, Bardez, Goa

What Is It?

Saraya, an eco-stay and art community based in Bardez, Goa, is giving you a chance to explore the other side of work – waiting tables at their cafe or helping at their farm. {Maybe you could stay there and even visit this scenic dam while you’re at it?}

How Does It Work?

While they have paid accommodation as well, we’re more keen on their volunteer programme. It’s ideal for people looking to take a break, a sabbatical between jobs or making this a way of life. You can help them out with the maintenance of their farm, art gallery {if renovations are on} or just wait tables at their cafe. A volunteer needs to work for four hours a day and Saraya takes care of your accommodation, meals and tea. If the volunteer programme doesn’t excite you much, they also have the eco stay where the tariff during off-season starts at INR 900. The tariff includes breakfast access to community spaces, and a meditation pond. You could also attend workshops at their art centre.

So, We’re Thinking…

If the city life is bogging you down and dampening your spirits, take a break and do this for yourself. It’s not a huge investment and you get to see Goa in a different light.
