Saraya, an eco-stay and art community based in Bardez, Goa, is giving you a chance to explore the other side of work – waiting tables at their cafe or helping at their farm. {Maybe you could stay there and even visit this scenic dam while you’re at it?}
Want To Stay In Goa For Free? Volunteer At This Art Community
What Is It?
How Does It Work?
While they have paid accommodation as well, we’re more keen on their volunteer programme. It’s ideal for people looking to take a break, a sabbatical between jobs or making this a way of life. You can help them out with the maintenance of their farm, art gallery {if renovations are on} or just wait tables at their cafe. A volunteer needs to work for four hours a day and Saraya takes care of your accommodation, meals and tea. If the volunteer programme doesn’t excite you much, they also have the eco stay where the tariff during off-season starts at INR 900. The tariff includes breakfast access to community spaces, and a meditation pond. You could also attend workshops at their art centre.
So, We’re Thinking…
If the city life is bogging you down and dampening your spirits, take a break and do this for yourself. It’s not a huge investment and you get to see Goa in a different light.
Also On Saraya Ecostay
Comments (0)