Want To Stay In Goa For Free? Volunteer At This Art Community

While they have paid accommodation as well, we’re more keen on their volunteer programme. It’s ideal for people looking to take a break, a sabbatical between jobs or making this a way of life. You can help them out with the maintenance of their farm, art gallery {if renovations are on} or just wait tables at their cafe. A volunteer needs to work for four hours a day and Saraya takes care of your accommodation, meals and tea. If the volunteer programme doesn’t excite you much, they also have the eco stay where the tariff during off-season starts at INR 900. The tariff includes breakfast access to community spaces, and a meditation pond. You could also attend workshops at their art centre.