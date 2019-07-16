Ziva Suites - Setting Standards For Hospitality!

We found Ziva when we were driving to Thalassa for breakfast one morning. For lunch, we decided to visit their coastal spice restaurant and it was great decision! We met pooja who manages the show their and she was kind enough to show us the property and that's when I decided that am my next stay in Goa will be in Ziva. Their restaurant serves authentic Goan food and every dish is a piece of art. The place is immaculate and rooms are airy and spacious. The staff are service-oriented and ensure guest's comforts are met. People make places great and this is a great example of that. I am happy to have found a great stay option which is close to Morjim, Anjuna and all the nice party places. The pool is inviting and maintained well. It's a family-friendly, group-friendly place. We had a great time staying at Ziva. Stay here to make your Goa vacation stress free.