5 Crazy Good Places In Town That Should Be On Your List For Weekend Plans!

Supreme Sports Studio in Serilingampally near Gachibowli is the go to place to let go of all the stress and just have some fun. Go crazy in their trampoline park, or wind up with your squad for a game of beach volleyball. There is no way fun can ever end at a trampoline park. At Supreme, it only doubles up. You will surely have a rip-roaring day out with nine zones in their trampoline park. Of course, they have a classic jumping zone but have fun dodging those balls at Extreme Dodge Ball Zone. Dunk like a pro at their Basketball Slam Dunk or take a dive and land on an airbag in their Airbag Zone. Plus, they've got a Slackline & Battle Beam with ample stepping stones, foam towers, and gladiator battle beams.

