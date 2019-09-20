Weekends can be all day of making plans and ending up doing nothing or all day fun, the only difference is LBB’s love for you. So we have curated a list of all things wonderful and recommend hitting those stops in town to have a gala time and make memories. Call your squad, explore this list and dive into fun already (you can thank us later)
5 Crazy Good Places In Town That Should Be On Your List For Weekend Plans!
Forest’s Edge Adventure Rooms
Forest’s Edge is a themed immersive experience where your only goal is to make it out alive (okay that one is probably not true, it’s completely safe). This place is the epitome of fun and I haven’t even gotten to the best part best which is the themes. Get trapped in the dungeon of a pirate ship, be an art thief scheming to steal the Mona Lisa, or a passenger on an airplane who must save the day at a moment's notice. Okay, if this doesn’t excite you I don’t know what will! Take your friends, family, or co-workers and have a great time embarking on an adventure at Forest’s Edge in Sarath City Capital Mall.
Wine Tasting With Hyderabad Wine Society
Who needs a reason to have wine? (certainly not me!) Check out Hyderabad Wine Society — a club run by Vishal Fernandes and Suryaveer Singh, the sommelier — is for an exciting wine tasting experience. Expect something novel and fresh at every dinner and you’ll never be disappointed with their curation of wine and food menu. Besides, you'll cross paths with a lot of exciting people at these dinners. Along these lines, you should simply join the club and look at their next dinner to visit.
Supreme Sports Studio
Supreme Sports Studio in Serilingampally near Gachibowli is the go to place to let go of all the stress and just have some fun. Go crazy in their trampoline park, or wind up with your squad for a game of beach volleyball. There is no way fun can ever end at a trampoline park. At Supreme, it only doubles up. You will surely have a rip-roaring day out with nine zones in their trampoline park. Of course, they have a classic jumping zone but have fun dodging those balls at Extreme Dodge Ball Zone. Dunk like a pro at their Basketball Slam Dunk or take a dive and land on an airbag in their Airbag Zone. Plus, they've got a Slackline & Battle Beam with ample stepping stones, foam towers, and gladiator battle beams.
Pitstop Go Karting
If you like to have fun on weekends, we’d recommend you to hit Pitstop Go Karting with your squad. You can expect smooth tracks and powerful go-karts. For INR 300, you can play seven laps. Which means, you've got to throw a birthday party here. We mean you don't have to break a bank. Want to go beyond go-karting? Pitstop has a massive food court and gaming too. Can't think about a gaming zone without bowling? They have a marvelous bowling alley (that is definitely suited to our abilities of amazing) and a lot of open air games to keep you in their yard.
Wonder La Water Park
Last but definitely not the least, Wonder La Water Park is the weekend plan you didn’t know you definitely needed. This popular water parks is country-famous and is now in Hyderabad too. With a total of 43 whooping water rides like harakiri, boomerang, drop & tornado and many more thrilling land rides, this place is everything you want it to be AND more!
