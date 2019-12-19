You'll Totally Love The Quirky Merch & Book Corner At This New Cafe In Jubilee Hills

Abar Baithak — a cafe from Kolkata has just opened its doors in Jubilee Hills. The cafe calls itself a love-letter themed cafe and its menu is a compilation of food and famous poems and quotes. Designed after an adda, you can go here for long and leisure conversations with your gang. It's located on the first floor of an independent house and if the weather is awesome, settle for the outdoor seating. Step in and find yourself gawking at the tiny store that curates handpainted kulhads, handmade notebooks, and quirky notebooks with cartoons of Bengali Batman on them. They've got plenty of Bengali literature too! We went for the Mushroom Soup and Potato Provencial to start our meal with. The thick soup was just what we needed and the potatoes were stuffed with cream and corn. For the mains, we've tried the Olive Stuffed Chicken, which had an interesting hot and sweet flavour. The chicken was tender, and olives and cheese were stuffed between the slices of chicken. We recommend! We ended our meal with a Hot Chocolate and Rooibos Tiramisu Tea. They do have tea variants like Makaibari, Temi, Goomtee, Gopaldhara, and more.