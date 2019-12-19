New Orleans To South Beach: This Cafe Has An Interesting Range Of Salads

Eat your greens — well, why wouldn't you if you've got plenty of options? Baguette Salads, as the name suggests, whips up an interesting range of salads and baguettes. Tucked away in Lumbini Amrutha Chambers in Banjara Hills, this healthy eating cafe is all about business — not big on the ambience but definitely big on greens. Their menu largely consists of baguettes, salads, smoothies, and nuts.

We've tried The Tex Mex Salad and South Beach baguette. The baguette has a fine crunch and so do the black beans. Although it comes with cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce, you can barely tell the flavour. The salad comes with tortilla chips, romaine, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese. Loaded with classic caesar dressing, very little can go wrong here. You can opt for add-ons like chicken or tuna, and make these even better. The baguette and salads are priced INR 165 upwards, and they're quite filling. If you're in the mood to eat little, we recommend opting for these in a pita.