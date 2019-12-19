Reunion With Friends Or Traveling To The City? This Penthouse Can Be Your Humble Abode

This penthouse in Banjara Hills is straight out of a Tollywood movie, and we're digging it. Sleek furniture, clean white walls, minimalistic interiors, and bright carpets and paintings — this penthouse will make for a lovely stay. It's got well-ventilated bedrooms, three bathrooms, one common area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a dining area which can comfortably accommodate six people. Thinking of a friends reunion? Your search for the perfect spot might end here. Oh, did we tell you this place also has a sit-out and a terrace? We're thinking pretty sunsets, city view, and lots of jam sessions.

Loaded with all essential amenities like WiFi, cable TV, AC, hot water, refrigerator, and more, this place is perfect for travelers as well. Located in one of the posh areas in Hyderabad, it's calm, green, and easily accessible from all touristy places. You can hop on a cab or take any other public transport and check out a lot of shopping malls and restaurants like Forum Sujana Mall, GVK Mall, Zozoz Pizzeria, Farine, etc. Staycation sorted, right?