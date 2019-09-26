Is Organic Skincare Your Bae? Fill Your Cart With Organic Handmade Soaps From This Store

Organic skincare is all the rage right now, and if you're new to this bandwagon, this brand will start you off just right. Bath & Glory is a Hyderabad-based organic skincare brand that makes handmade soaps. What all do they have? They've got Rose & Shea Butter bathing bar, Lavender & Coconut Oil bathing bar, Tea Tree Oil bathing bar, Goat Milk & Oats bathing bar, and Bentonite Clay & Vanilla bathing bar on their website. They've got products both all skin types, so your dry skin, oily skin, and combination skin will find its match here. FYI, all their products are made with premium quality ingredients which are ethically sourced which gets them bonus points.

