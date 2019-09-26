Organic skincare is all the rage right now, and if you're new to this bandwagon, this brand will start you off just right. Bath & Glory is a Hyderabad-based organic skincare brand that makes handmade soaps. What all do they have? They've got Rose & Shea Butter bathing bar, Lavender & Coconut Oil bathing bar, Tea Tree Oil bathing bar, Goat Milk & Oats bathing bar, and Bentonite Clay & Vanilla bathing bar on their website. They've got products both all skin types, so your dry skin, oily skin, and combination skin will find its match here. FYI, all their products are made with premium quality ingredients which are ethically sourced which gets them bonus points.
Is Organic Skincare Your Bae? Fill Your Cart With Organic Handmade Soaps From This Store
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
We wish there were more products to shop from but then we understand it's a new brand. Maybe they'll launch more stuff soon.
Pro-Tip
They take three-five business days to ship PAN India and you can replace or cancel your order in case of shipping damage.
