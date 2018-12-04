Bacon, Eggs & Beans: Your Guide To The Best English Breakfasts In Town

The Hole In The Wall Cafe is really a hole in the wall that opens up to a stunning cafe with rocky outdoors, table with swings as seating, interiors with books, and vibrant walls. We heart this cafe for its Veggie Pizza Omelette where egg acts like a pizza base with vegetables and olives as toppings and The Golden Frittata Mix (egg frittata with mushroom, jalapenos, spinach, and more). You can also choose between their Chocolate Waffles or Blueberry Cheesecake Waffles. But don’t just take our word for it because this cafe has tons of breakfast options. Go eat and tell us what you like.

