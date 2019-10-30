Believe it or not — winter is almost here in Hyderabad, and we're feeling the chills. If you're looking for jackets to keep you warm, here's a list of jackets that you can buy online.
Need Of The Hour! Keep Yo'self Warm With These Jackets
Black Long Blazer
You know how people say long blazers aren't for Indian weather? Well, we say — chuck it! If you like it, just wear it. We're crushing on this Black Long Blazer from ONLY. It's chic and a great addition to your work wardrobe.
Maroon Black Dyed Denim
This is that denim jacket that we'd love to wear over dresses, tank tops, and basically everything. Although the colour is bright, it looks quite understated. Get it already?
- Upwards: ₹ 890
Blazer with Contrast Taping
This blazer looks so chic that we're adding it to our cart. Like now. It has a contrast taping, which adds an oomph to your OOTD. Plus, it's pocket-friendly.
- Upwards: ₹ 699
Blue Ikkat Long Line Jacket
If you want to layer up with handlooms or love throwing in a bit of colour, it cannot get better than this Ikkat Long Line Jacket. This product is made to order, and we love how effortlessly it can be styled.
Beige Short coat
One look at this coat and we are smitten! This beige checkered coat from H&M reminds us of one of those vintage coats that you can surely buy off eBay but it'll cost you a fortune. So, get this one from H&M and you're sorted!
Blue PU Biker Jacket
We think this list is quite incomplete without biker jackets. Vero Moda is easily our favourite when it comes to picking biker jackets and this blue one is a winner!
