Need Of The Hour! Keep Yo'self Warm With These Jackets

img-gallery-featured

Believe it or not — winter is almost here in Hyderabad, and we're feeling the chills. If you're looking for jackets to keep you warm, here's a list of jackets that you can buy online.

Black Long Blazer

You know how people say long blazers aren't for Indian weather? Well, we say — chuck it! If you like it, just wear it. We're crushing on this Black Long Blazer from ONLY. It's chic and a great addition to your work wardrobe. 

Clothing Stores

Only

4.2

Inobit Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Maroon Black Dyed Denim

This is that denim jacket that we'd love to wear over dresses, tank tops, and basically everything. Although the colour is bright, it looks quite understated. Get it already?

Clothing Stores

Freakins

Blazer with Contrast Taping

This blazer looks so chic that we're adding it to our cart. Like now. It has a contrast taping, which adds an oomph to your OOTD. Plus, it's pocket-friendly.

Clothing Stores

AJIO.com

  • Upwards: ₹ 699

Blue Ikkat Long Line Jacket

If you want to layer up with handlooms or love throwing in a bit of colour, it cannot get better than this Ikkat Long Line Jacket. This product is made to order, and we love how effortlessly it can be styled.

Online Shopping Sites

ShopOnLBB

Beige Short coat

One look at this coat and we are smitten! This beige checkered coat from H&M reminds us of one of those vintage coats that you can surely buy off eBay but it'll cost you a fortune. So, get this one from H&M and you're sorted!

Clothing Stores

H&M

4.3

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, G-1-4, & G-42-45, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Blue PU Biker Jacket

We think this list is quite incomplete without biker jackets. Vero Moda is easily our favourite when it comes to picking biker jackets and this blue one is a winner! 

Clothing Stores

Vero Moda

4.4

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 19, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default