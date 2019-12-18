New Year is weeks away, and if you're in a last minute hurry to look for awesome NYE parties in the city, then check out these events and hit them up with your squad. You cannot miss out on a rocking 31st December night, so register before it's too late.
Cheers & Welcome 2020 At These New Year Parties In Hyderabad
Angels & Demons New Year Theme Party
How does an Angels and Demons theme party sound? Siesta Hitech is hosting a themed New Year's Party where you have dress up in white and red (according to the theme) and enjoy a night full of celebration. You will be accompanied by a scrumptious buffet spread, unlimited starters, unlimited IMFL beverages and beer, and great music. With DJ playing groovy tunes and your friends by your side, you are bound to have a good time.
For reservations, call 8978666224
New Year Eve 2020
Head to Taj Deccan in Banjara Hills to witness a stunning fashion show, magic show, tattoo booths, killer music, and fireworks to top off the New Year celebrations. Apart from these, you can obviously expect lots of good food and live performances. What are you thinking? Make this New Year a merry one, here. Stag entry will cost you INR 4,000 and couples can get in at INR 6,000. Get your passes at the venue.
Hyderabad's Biggest NYE Bash
Hyderabad's popular event management company, SK Creations is hosting Hyderabad's Biggest NYE Bash at Chiran Fort and we're telling you why you must head there. You will get beer and starters for INR 69, witness live music and dance performances, mesmersing light shows, photobooths, and fireworks to welcome 2020 when the clock strikes 12. If bollywood music is your jam, put your best foot forward and dance away with your pals in the big open area.
To RSVP, call 9959999980
The Great Gatsby Gala NYE 2020
Cloud Dining is the new big thing in Hyderabad and if you didn't get the time to check it out, this New Year party is your excuse. Based on the movie The Great Gatsby, this theme party will be decked up in black, gold, and white and we suggest you dress up according to the theme too. Featuring Deck M and DJ Black, you're assured to have a fine time.
For more deets, call on 9154026385/87 | 9100730073
New Year's Eve 2020 - ElectroNYK
Gachibowli Stadium has to be your venue for a chill yet exciting NYE party. DJ Mike playing sick beats, finger food to munch on, and drinks for all, if you're looking for a party around Gachibowli, this is it.
Register and get your passes by calling on 9100172581, 7995151515
NYE Celebration at Cyberabad Pub Exchange
This one is big so pay attention, guys. Cyberabad Pub Exchange in Inorbit Mall is hosting a dance party and they have packages for everyone. Couples, for INR 3,999, you will get unlimited IMFL drinks, juices, mocktails, soft drinks, along with unlimited starters and buffet. Stag entry includes all that for INR 2,499, and kids can gorge on unlimited buffet, soft beverages, and play games in their gaming space for INR 999.
They also have your usual suspects like a photobooth, dance floor, midnight countdown along with interesting contests and prizes. Sounds like something you're up for? Call on 8799720819, 9455425509 to book your passes ASAP.
