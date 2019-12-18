Cheers & Welcome 2020 At These New Year Parties In Hyderabad

Cloud Dining is the new big thing in Hyderabad and if you didn't get the time to check it out, this New Year party is your excuse. Based on the movie The Great Gatsby, this theme party will be decked up in black, gold, and white and we suggest you dress up according to the theme too. Featuring Deck M and DJ Black, you're assured to have a fine time.

For more deets, call on 9154026385/87 | 9100730073