Best Pocket- Friendly Noodles In Town🍝

Noodles INC ๐Ÿ What do you call someone who only eats noodles? " A NOODLETARIAN! " We really loved being at this awesome place ๐ŸŒผ Never knew that Noodles have so many delicious and scrumptious varieties before I visited this place โค๏ธ They offer Quick Noodle Bites, cuisines being, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Burmese and Indian (๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น, ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ, ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ, ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฒ, ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ). Trust me guys, you'll never get so Pocket-Friendly and Delicious Noodles, along with a great Portion of noodles anywhere else in Hyderabad ๐Ÿ•Œ Location: Opposite DLF, Gachibowli๐Ÿ“ Must Visit ๐Ÿ’•