Best Pocket- Friendly Noodles In Town🍝

Noodles INC 🍝 What do you call someone who only eats noodles? " A NOODLETARIAN! " We really loved being at this awesome place 🌼 Never knew that Noodles have so many delicious and scrumptious varieties before I visited this place ❤️ They offer Quick Noodle Bites, cuisines being, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Burmese and Indian (🇮🇹, 🇷🇺, 🇮🇩, 🇲🇲, 🇮🇳). Trust me guys, you'll never get so Pocket-Friendly and Delicious Noodles, along with a great Portion of noodles anywhere else in Hyderabad 🕌 Location: Opposite DLF, Gachibowli📍 Must Visit 💕