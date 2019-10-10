We're Saying It: These Places Have The Best Pizzas In Hyderabad

"Goodness Gracious! What's a ginormous Buddha Statue doing in a pizzeria?" — This was my first reaction when I walked into Zozoz Pizzeria. Tucked away in Jubilee Hills, this new pizzeria in town is so green that I'd love to spend my evenings with a book, here. Of course, while polishing down slices of pizza. Without messing around with the natural rock formations and trees, Zozoz is in its idyllic element. Go over to the counter where the nice peeps help you choose the pizza of your choice, or pick your own toppings.

