Ritu Kumar To Tissot: Brands To Shop At

You are literally signing up for a breezy play date with clothing from Cover Story. The fact that Cover Story has just the kind of clothing that makes you runway ready is what makes it awesome. Under one roof (and it's a tiny roof, mind you), you're going to find formals, party wear, and casuals. Before you run out of enough reasons to get a brand new jumpsuit, a crop top is going to woo you. Hold your wallet closer as you explore every aisle. Find yourself loving those graphic t-shirts which occupy a centre stage in the store.