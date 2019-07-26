Touted as the largest mall in India, Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur might not be fully functional, but it's quickly making space for amazing brands. It is bringing us all the good things in life (that we deserve) — say hello to Hyderabad's first Daniel Wellington. And then move on to our list of branded stores for all things fancy and luxe.
Ritu Kumar To Tissot: Brands To Shop At
Tissot
Saving up for something exceptional? Walk into Tissot and gawk at those chronograph or Swissmatic watches. Love keeping it simple? We recommend Carson Premium Lady collection or an Open Heart piece. The chances are that you might have spotted Deepika Padukone donning one of these. The price range across the store begins at INR 15,000.
Label Ritu Kumar
One can always be summer-ready with outfits from Label Ritu Kumar. From long flowing dresses to pleated suede skirts, don't you back off from experimenting. Floral prints and feminine silhouettes are making a comeback (err like never before), and this is where you can load up on them. Plus, we cannot recommend those Bohemian outfits enough. The price range across the store begins at INR 6,000.
Tommy Hilfiger
New and fabulous — Tommy Hilfiger has opened a new store in this mall, and it's easily the biggest TH store in Hyderabad. Whether you are looking for Tommy's signature backpacks or printed heels, this one is a sweet haven. We've got a thing for their watches, and we recommend you clock them out too while you're there. Needless to mention, their sneakers have made it to our A-list.
Project Eve
Project Eve has the fresh stuff from Vero Moda, Only, Marks & Spencer, W for Women along with clothing from indie brands like Rose, Junarose too. We spotted outfits by Ritu Kumar and a few exclusive designs from Neeru's along with dhoti pants and crop tops with dupatta draped as sarees. Plus, it has a fair collection of shoes and bags to jazz up your formal outfits. The store also has bath and beauty products, wonderful fragrances, and a killer lingerie collection.
Splash
Splash in Sarath City Capital Mall has stocked up on a range of stunning Bohemian maxi-dresses, tops, and breezy outfits. We love how Indian and contemporary these look. From fresh mustard yellows to bright reds, we're loving their new arrivals. Say hello to distressed denim that flairs at the bottom. Bringing that 70's style back is the bell-bottom pants collection. With florals and yellows dominating the Spring-Summer collection, you're going to spot more than just that.
Cover Story
You are literally signing up for a breezy play date with clothing from Cover Story. The fact that Cover Story has just the kind of clothing that makes you runway ready is what makes it awesome. Under one roof (and it's a tiny roof, mind you), you're going to find formals, party wear, and casuals. Before you run out of enough reasons to get a brand new jumpsuit, a crop top is going to woo you. Hold your wallet closer as you explore every aisle. Find yourself loving those graphic t-shirts which occupy a centre stage in the store.
Craftsvilla
Popular online store — Craftsvilla has opened its first flagship store in Hyderabad and knowing how amazing their online collection is, we had to check it out. The store claims to bring in fresh designs every day, and as you step in, the first thing you'll notice is a wide range of lehengas. Say hello to sequins and motifs and quickly move on to the saree section. From Benarasi Silk to georgettes, chiffons, and bandhanis, there is a lot to splurge on.
