Scenic Beauty & Mesmerizing Boat rides, Visit This Beautiful Place Right Away!

Ever been on a place with full of greenery to get enough fresh air and an island that makes you feel vow with its scenic beauty and mesmerizing boat rides. Somasila in Mahbubnagar district is the best destination in this monsoon to awaken the travel freak in you. Plan an outing with family or friends to Somasila to enjoy the greenery and vintage architecture of temples. It's a religious place with temples and penna river nearby. Stay in an island by camping near the river and travel in boats with villagers. You can also go for kayaking or boat ride with your partner. There are also resort accommodations which offer views of penna river with a glimpse of an island. For the adventure freaks out there, trek to the hill and enjoy the view of the entire island. It is damn beautiful and breathtaking.