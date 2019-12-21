You might be no artist, but here is an opportunity for you to make good art. Art On Wheels is hosting a Christmas Special artsy session where you can paint one of the two stunning paintings, a Christmas snow Knife painting or a Christmas tree brush painting (Google what we're talking about). Though all this sounds like something for a pro, you don't have to be one because it's a beginner-friendly workshop (ages 9 and above). What's included? All the required art supplies, complimentary drinks, and in-depth guidance from artists.
Deck Your House With A Christmas Painting Made By You At This Workshop
What's Happening
You might be no artist, but here is an opportunity for you to make good art. Art On Wheels is hosting a Christmas Special artsy session where you can paint one of the two stunning paintings, a Christmas snow Knife painting or a Christmas tree brush painting (Google what we're talking about). Though all this sounds like something for a pro, you don't have to be one because it's a beginner-friendly workshop (ages 9 and above). What's included? All the required art supplies, complimentary drinks, and in-depth guidance from artists.
How's The Venue
Price
₹999 upwards
