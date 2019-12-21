Deck Your House With A Christmas Painting Made By You At This Workshop

You might be no artist, but here is an opportunity for you to make good art. Art On Wheels is hosting a Christmas Special artsy session where you can paint one of the two stunning paintings, a Christmas snow Knife painting or a Christmas tree brush painting (Google what we're talking about). Though all this sounds like something for a pro, you don't have to be one because it's a beginner-friendly workshop (ages 9 and above). What's included? All the required art supplies, complimentary drinks, and in-depth guidance from artists.

