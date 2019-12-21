Deck Your House With A Christmas Painting Made By You At This Workshop

img-gallery-featured

Art Connect Christmas Special

₹ 999 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

1:30 PM - 5:30 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Good Cow Cafe

Address: Plot 479-B, Near Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Road 21, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What's Happening

You might be no artist, but here is an opportunity for you to make good art. Art On Wheels is hosting a Christmas Special artsy session where you can paint one of the two stunning paintings, a Christmas snow Knife painting or a Christmas tree brush painting (Google what we're talking about). Though all this sounds like something for a pro, you don't have to be one because it's a beginner-friendly workshop (ages 9 and above). What's included? All the required art supplies, complimentary drinks, and in-depth guidance from artists. 

How's The Venue

Head over to Good Cow Cafe in Jubilee Hills. 

Price

₹999 upwards

Art Connect Christmas Special

₹ 999 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

1:30 PM - 5:30 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Good Cow Cafe

Address: Plot 479-B, Near Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Road 21, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default