If your little one is excited about the holiday season, Rangmanch is hosting a fun Christmas workshop for kids. They will learn the procedure to make simple decor like Santa sleigh using paper plates, Christmas wreath using party decor, and Christmas tree using chart paper and thermocol balls. It's a beginner-friendly, child-safe workshop, and all the materials will be provided by the hosts.
DIY Decor: This Artsy Christmas Workshop For Kids Will End Their Boredom
What's Happening
How's The Venue
Head over to Rangmach - The Studio in Himayathnagar.
Pro-Tip
The registration amount has to be paid at the venue. Call +91 7032255181 to register.
Price
₹350 only
Comments (0)