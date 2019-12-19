Complete Your Christmas Spread With Yummy Goodies From This Home Bakery

Gathering your friends and family to celebrate the spirit of Christmas? We're sure you're doing it in style with a Christmas tree, lots of lights and a massive feast, complete with fruitcakes. Trio La Patisserie is a city-based bakery run by home-bakers, Sanchay and Vengalrao, that is delivering delicious fruitcakes right at your doorstep. So, is it any wonder that we were excited as a child to receive our Banana Walnut Bread & Rum Based Plum Cake? Packed in cutesy paper boxes with red and white designs (in sync with the holiday colours), the plum cake is topped with almonds, cranberries, orange and sunflower seeds. You can taste Old Monk soaked in bites of this cake, but it was a tad bit dry for us to go ga-ga over it. The Banana Bread, however, was one our taste buds couldn't let go of. Aromatic and super moist, it was filled with walnuts, raisins, and choco-chips — it had its crispy bits that we so loved. Besides, they're super filling even when shared between two. While the Banana Bread will be available for orders throughout the year, the plum cake is only available until the end of December. You can place your orders on their Facebook/Instagram page, or call them up too. Apart from these, this patisserie is known for their chocolate chip and red velvet brownies. They also take orders for chocolates, cupcakes, and desserts like tiramisu, entremets, mousse that make for great gifting options this holiday season (or otherwise).