Check Out Chitrika For Handloom Products With A Contemporary Twist!

Chitrika is a distinctive handloom brand owned by handloom weavers to bring their products to different cities. Their aim is to develop an integrated production system where the production of yarn, dyeing, processing of the yarn, weaving and the end garments are produced in a single location.

Check out their website and feast your eyes on beautiful sarees, fabrics, dupattas and stoles in different handloom techniques like Jamdani, Kuppadam and Ballakammi. Be sure to get your hands on some affordably priced, ‘zero-bleed’ range of vibrant colors and thoughtfully designed high-quality products. While the techniques might be traditional, there’s a contemporary twist to the designs that make them fresh and alluring.

Whether it’s casual wear or something a little more elegant yet understated, we’re sure you can find something here that you will be tempted to add to your wardrobe!