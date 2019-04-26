Don't Go Broke! This Boutique In Himayathnagar Will Let You Shop On A Budget

Located at the crossroads of Himayathnagar, this tiny boutique has stocked up some really great pieces. We uncovered this secret when we were on a hunt for cotton kurtas on a shoestring budget. Ladies, whatever latest kurta trend you're looking for like butterfly hands, double print, peplum, etc, you will get them here in many varieties. We loved their collection of soft pastel kurtas that are perfect for the femme vibe. Looking for something fancier? Along with casuals and tunics, they also stock up elaborate pieces and premium anarkalis which are pocket-friendly and perfect to wear on special occasions. Layered or long, you'll have plenty to choose from. Formerly known as Neetu's boutique and now Cotton Art (a prominent landmark in the area) they also sell leggings and palazzos to complete the look.

Don't mind a little splurge? We're definitely going back to this place and you should too.