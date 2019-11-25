Asian Street Food Festival, China Bistro

In the Frame: Po Pia Pad Thai ♥️ China Bistro has started Asian Street Food Fest on both the Outlets. They've got Special limited menu which is interesting and Fantastic, right from Soups to the Main course! Last night we visited here to try out much-awaited Asian Street Food. From the Appetizers, Po Pia Pad Thai was my favourite one. Crispy Fried Spring Rolls stuffed with Julienne vegetables and thin rice noodles. Very Hot and Crispy, veggies were fresh, gave a good crunch to it. Rice noodles were the most exciting filling, dip into the chilli sauce for a little Extra Spice. One of the Best spring Rolls I've had In a long time, Absolutely Delicious. Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟