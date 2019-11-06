Jewellery, Books & Food: Give Your Friends A Little Love This Christmas & New Year

Ready for some art attack? Get your hands on The Duende Box — a city-based art subscription box which is a monthly curation of artsy goodies, funky stationery, and all things fun. What we really love about Duende is the snippets it carries about the artists where you can get to know their insights on art and the stuff they create. Plus, it's packed with Pinterest-worthy stationery too! A new and unique box is curated every month, and depending on the art supplies, the price range is between INR 699-1,500. So, if you're looking to grab some artsy goodness every month, The Duende Box is your way to go!