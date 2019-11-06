It's the season for gifting, and whether you're looking for customised gifts for Secret Santa or for unique products to gift your BFF — these subscription boxes can sort it out for you. From lifestyle and beauty to stationery and food products, get them delivered anywhere in the country.
Jewellery, Books & Food: Give Your Friends A Little Love This Christmas & New Year
Fab Bag
Staying true to its name, Fab Bag offers a collection of all things fabulous right from eyelash curlers and lipsticks to fragrances and skincare products. Not only does it cover all the essentials a girl needs, but they also have a bag for men. The price is INR 599 for one month, but they also have monthly, quarterly, and annual packages.
The Duende Box
Ready for some art attack? Get your hands on The Duende Box — a city-based art subscription box which is a monthly curation of artsy goodies, funky stationery, and all things fun. What we really love about Duende is the snippets it carries about the artists where you can get to know their insights on art and the stuff they create. Plus, it's packed with Pinterest-worthy stationery too! A new and unique box is curated every month, and depending on the art supplies, the price range is between INR 699-1,500. So, if you're looking to grab some artsy goodness every month, The Duende Box is your way to go!
Sugarbox
Gift your loved ones a box full of sugary surprises with a subscription of Sugar Box that delivers an array of fashion, lifestyle, beauty and food products at their doorstep. We're talking about candles, sweatshirts, bag packs, cookies and other cutesy stuff that you can look forward to every month. The prices start at INR 1,199 per box for an annual subscription, INR 1,399 for a quarterly subscription and INR 1,499 for a single month subscription.
The Big Book Box
Know someone who can never have enough books? Subscribe them to The Big Book Box for guaranteed happiness delivered in the form of International releases and bookish goodies such as bookish tote bags, funko pops, literary candles, cushion covers, some quirky and cool printables. The prices start at INR 999 a month, but you can avail three month and six month subscriptions too.
- Upwards: ₹ 999
The Red Box
For those that love to accessorise, gift a box full of pretty ear-rings, nail stickers, hair clips and quirky phone cases too. These are super cute and you can also get jewellery items like necklaces, rings, brooches, and bracelets too. The prices start at INR 999 and you can get a mystery box to surprise your friends too.
Comments (0)