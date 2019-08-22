Ilahui: This place always has my heart. They have the cutest stuff here. They have hair accessories, bracelets, bandages, stationery, soft toys, water bottles and whatnot. The only thing common is everything's cute. You will definitely love this shop just like my friend loved it when I bought accessories for her.
All Things Love At This Pretty Store In Himayat Nagar
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
