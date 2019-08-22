All Things Love At This Pretty Store In Himayat Nagar

Department Stores

Ilahui

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.2

GS Towers, 3-6/151-153, Himayat Nagar Road, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ilahui: This place always has my heart. They have the cutest stuff here. They have hair accessories, bracelets, bandages, stationery, soft toys, water bottles and whatnot. The only thing common is everything's cute. You will definitely love this shop just like my friend loved it when I bought accessories for her.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

