Sour Dough Bread To Millet Banana Bread: This Baker Is All About Healthy Eating

We got super curious when we came across Heart & Soul Healthy Foods on Instagram. Known for its range of healthy snacks and bread, this homegrown brand pays attention to eating healthy. And of course, it offers gluten-free and vegan products. Founded by Nisha Dürr — a half German, half Punjabi — she states that she has inherited the baking genes from her great grandmother. As someone who started baking with her mother, Nisha took to baking and learning heirloom recipes from quite an early age. During school, she took part in several contests, baked sinful cupcakes but grew up and decided to bake healthy treats only. Good for us! She uses millets and whole grains to bake these goods.

Nisha started out with belting cookies and crackers but learned and developed vegan and gluten-free recipes and now she makes sourdough bread in classic boule or batard. She also makes cakes, cookies, and bread using 100 per cent millets. In fact, she even mills her grains and has a separate machine for gluten-free grains. She chucked using white sugar altogether and uses jaggery or coconut sugar. With more emphasis on plant-based ingredients, some of her best-selling products are Millet Choco Chunk Cookies, Earl Grey Fig & Tea Loaf, 100% Jowar/Sorghum Brownies, Millet Black Currant Cookies. These are literally selling like hotcakes and you can get them at Plantarium Store, Cafe Paaka or Goodseeds Living. Or you can just Instagram them. The price range of the bread is around INR 100-300, and the cakes are priced between INR 320 to INR 750. The cookies are priced INR 100 upwards.

The best part about Heart & Soul Healthy Foods is — the majority of the core team is run by women. From packaging to quality check and production, it's all done by women who are empowered and trained.