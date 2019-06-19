If Asian Food Is Your Calling, Then Chubby Cho Is Your Way To Go

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Chubby Cho

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 1335-A, 3rd Floor, Road 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chubby Cho is a sheer delight. Lovely service and food. Slightly higher on price compared to the other Asian restaurants but definitely worth your money. The Sushi and Dimsums are super delicious. The quantity is good. A good place to have Ramen, Sushi and Dimsums. Make sure you reserve a table before you visit.

What Could Be Better?

Would prefer slightly more lighting.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Casual Dining

Chubby Cho

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 1335-A, 3rd Floor, Road 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default