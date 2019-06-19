Chubby Cho is a sheer delight. Lovely service and food. Slightly higher on price compared to the other Asian restaurants but definitely worth your money. The Sushi and Dimsums are super delicious. The quantity is good. A good place to have Ramen, Sushi and Dimsums. Make sure you reserve a table before you visit.
If Asian Food Is Your Calling, Then Chubby Cho Is Your Way To Go
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Would prefer slightly more lighting.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Chubby Cho
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)