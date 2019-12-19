OMG! This Bookstore In Kondapur Has Discounts Up To 70 Per Cent

Who doesn't love a sweet discount? We sure do and if you're a reader, Infozone Bookstore in Sarath City Capital Mall is all you need. This is a tiny kiosk which has aisles and aisles of books. They've got a limited collection of fiction, Indian bestsellers, but what caught my eyes is the extensive collection of children's books. Whether you're looking for educational books or comics, children (and the child in you) are in for a treat. Love Enid Blyton? Load up on Mallory Towers or Famous Five. With offers on Rusin Bond's books and Harry Potter, if you're planning to get box sets, it cannot get better than this. The store has a wide range of self-help and non-fiction too. Whether it's Steve Jobs or Sheryl Sandberg (or even Robin Sharma), there's plenty for you to hoard. Plus, their encyclopedias and educational books section include Nat Geo's books, books on space, etc. They've got a discount of up to 70 per cent now.