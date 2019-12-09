Italian Bistro With An Indian Twist, Drop By Peiskos Now!

Peiskos is all about a feeling, an ambient mood and certain sort of peaceful, contented calm and this is what Peiskos at Marredpally aims at thriving for. Peiskos, a brainchild of ex-IITan & a Mechanical Engineer, Prashant Gupta, who truly loves food & its nuances, describes it as the love for your very own cozy place. Peiskos which is located in West Marredpally, Secunderabad, is a beautiful Indian-Italian Bistro with pretty interiors and large French windows with a wooden finish which makes this place look like a fine dining restaurant. The ambiance has a young and easy cafe vibe with wooden table tabs and blue chairs. It also has a private dining space for large dinings groups preferably suited for business meetings etc. Starting off with the appetizers, we were presented with Dahi ke Sholay which had the super crispbread exterior & the stuffing inside was prepared using hung curd and a melange of spices served with salad and mint chutney. This is also one of the most popular dishes from their menu & a must recommended dish. Next up were 3 variations of pizza: Mushi Mushi Pizza, Santa Maria de Pesto & Piazza Bologna. There was a half-n-half pizza made out of pesto sauce, bell peppers, broccoli and the other half composed of mushrooms, nutmeg, mozzarella topped with parsley; a nicely done pizza on thin crust base. Piazza Bologna had minced chicken, basil, oregano & bolognese sauce well baked with the right quality of cheese, truly it was a delight. Next up was Jalapeno Nachos topped with the cheese, black beans, minced tomatoes, chilies, and jalapeño peppers thereby making it great finger food. Veg Brushetta was served which had grilled bread with a layer of cheese topped with garlic & fresh tomatoes; full of flavors and cooked really nice. From the pasta section, we got Alfredo Veg Pasta which had a cream sauce with parsley served with bread; this was again a well-prepared dish from the appetizers section. Butter Chicken Lasagna was one fusion dish prepared with flat pasta sandwiched with Makhni gravy, tandoori chicken chunks, cheese sprinkled with olive oil just to the give the right texture & flavor to the dish; a nicely done lasagna which is again one of the hottest selling items from their menu & should be tried. Moving onto the mains, we were served with curries starting with Chicken Dilkhush, Mutton Rogan Josh & Tush e Paneer along with assorted bread basket. I must say Chicken Dilkhush really won my heart as it had the Mughlai aroma to the gravy which really enhanced the taste. Even Mutton Rogan Josh was nicely done with the mutton pieces nicely cooked & all flavors properly kicking in. Tush-e-paneer had a really soft texture when savored with Naan as it composed of stuffed cottage cheese with mozzarella tossed in onion-tomato gravy, making it a great side dish from the vegetarian section. Not to forget, we were also presented with an array of mocktails including some great cold brews & teas; all of which were nicely prepared. A few of the drinks which are worth to be mentioned are Tiramisu Tea & Blood Orange Tea which had such a well balance of flavors and I would surely recommend these to everyone. Ending the fare with some sweet options, Brownie & Firni were served, I liked both of these offerings as the brownies were nicely baked & very soft in texture served with ice-cream and firni was nicely prepared with rice, milk and flavored with cardamom, cashews, pistachios or other dry fruits. Peiskos is surely a crowd puller for the folks of Secunderabad & nearby areas because of its different cuisines being served at the same place and an extensive menu with some really good food.