Maggi Fries, BBQ Fries & Twisters: This Fast Food Joint Is A Junk Food Lover's Dream

Tucked inside the street adjacent to GKB opticals in Himayathnagar is this small fast food joint where you can grab a quick bite when you're on the go. LA Fries has been there in Himayathnagar for quite some time now, but only a few locals know about it. It's a compact eatery with barely any tables but that doesn't mean you cannot dig into their menu. Salsa Cheese Fries, Maggi Fries, Chipotle Fries, and Burrito Fries — they've got twenty types of fries that come with different dips. Apart from fries, they have pizzas, pasta, breads, and twisters which we're digging. Hosting a house party or a get-together? There can't be a better time to dig into loads of fries. After all, who doesn't love fries, right?