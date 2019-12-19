Maggi Fries, BBQ Fries & Twisters: This Fast Food Joint Is A Junk Food Lover's Dream

Fast Food Restaurants

La Fries

Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Besides GKB Opticals, Himayat Nagar Road, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Tucked inside the street adjacent to GKB opticals in Himayathnagar is this small fast food joint where you can grab a quick bite when you're on the go. LA Fries has been there in Himayathnagar for quite some time now, but only a few locals know about it. It's a compact eatery with barely any tables but that doesn't mean you cannot dig into their menu. Salsa Cheese Fries, Maggi Fries, Chipotle Fries, and Burrito Fries — they've got twenty types of fries that come with different dips. Apart from fries, they have pizzas, pasta, breads, and twisters which we're digging. Hosting a house party or a get-together? There can't be a better time to dig into loads of fries. After all, who doesn't love fries, right?

What Could Be Better

This place is great for takeaways but the ambience is really sad for you to sit and eat. But then, the fries get soggy if you're planning a takeaway to a far-off place. Sankat toh hai, na?

