LBB x Bottega Cafe: Sign Up For A Barista's Table

Barista's Table at Bottega Cafe, Jubilee Hills

₹ 599 only

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Bottega Cafe

Address: Plot 13-B, Road 86, Phase 2, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

What's Happening?

Hello, Hyderabad! We're back with yet another event and this time we're hosting a Barista's Table in association with Bottega Cafe. Hosted by Mahadev Krishna — an SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) certified barista, whether you love coffee or want to understand coffee, this event is going to get you started. For one thing, you'll taste (and totally savour) a Gingerbread Latte, Mazagran, Chemex, and Mocha Shots (without milk). Each of these will be paired with different types of food items like Shortbread Cookies, Chocolate Truffles, Mini Garlic Bread Nibbles, and Salt Biscuit's topped with Peri Peri Cashew Cheese.

Sounds amazing, isn't it? We've got limited spots, so please register ASAP!

How’s the venue?

Bottega Cafe in Jubilee Hills is a quaint cafe that serves delicious coffee.

Make a note

The entry fee can be paid at the venue and apart from understanding coffee, you'll get to sip on four types of coffee and dishes.

Price

₹599 only
