LBB x You, Me & Bonsai: Sign Up For Miniature Gardening Workshop

Hosted By LBB Events
img-gallery-featured

Miniature Gardening Workshop With You, Me & Bonsai

₹ 950 only

Sat | 28 Dec, 2019

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Earth & Art studio

Address: Adithya Archade, Shop 15, Opp. Ghanshyam Super Market, Karkhana, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default

What's Happening?

Did you always want to get your hands dirty and learn Miniature Gardening. We're collaborating with You, Me & Bonsai to host a Miniature Gardening Workshop on December 28, Saturday. In this workshop, you'll learn how to create mini gardens and decorate them with tiny accessories. Although these require minimal care, you will be given tips on basic maintenance. The best part? You get to take home your miniature garden and show off at your home. Sounds like a plan, isn't it? Register now!

How’s the venue?

Earth & Arts Studio in Karkhana is the perfect space for this workshop.

Make a note

All the material will be provided at the workshop.

Price

₹950 only
Miniature Gardening Workshop With You, Me & Bonsai

491 people interested

Miniature Gardening Workshop With You, Me & Bonsai

₹ 950 only

Sat | 28 Dec, 2019

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Earth & Art studio

Address: Adithya Archade, Shop 15, Opp. Ghanshyam Super Market, Karkhana, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default