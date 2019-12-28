LBB x You, Me & Bonsai: Sign Up For Miniature Gardening Workshop

Did you always want to get your hands dirty and learn Miniature Gardening. We're collaborating with You, Me & Bonsai to host a Miniature Gardening Workshop on December 28, Saturday. In this workshop, you'll learn how to create mini gardens and decorate them with tiny accessories. Although these require minimal care, you will be given tips on basic maintenance. The best part? You get to take home your miniature garden and show off at your home. Sounds like a plan, isn't it? Register now!