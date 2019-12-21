HappydentSparklingSmile: Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore St Mary's Basilica

LBB & Happydent are teaming up for an exciting experience: Walks For Smiles! And Christmas is approaching; so, we've planned a heritage walk with Yunus Lasania at St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad amid the vibrant and joyous celebration that comes with loads of cupcakes, treats and grand carnivals. This walk will take you to the church that dates back to 1840, and is one of the oldest churches that was built under the Asaf Jahi (Nizams, 1724-1948) dynasty in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. While the city is famously known for the historical Charminar and other palaces, this time we will trail through the lesser-known aspect of city's colonial and Christian history.

So, come and join us for a heritage walk on a Saturday evening to understand this side of the city and the culture and history with its distinct colonial past. While you’re out discovering new experiences in the city, you can’t help but smile and we can’t blame you! In fact, we would encourage you to post smiling pictures of the people you encounter on the walk with the #HappydentSparklingSmile. Be it the person who's giving you a glimpse of history or a person serving you that delightful chai in the evening, let’s share these candid smile moments and evoke the creative story-teller in you. For every smile you post, Happydent will be donating INR 10 to Smile Foundation, an NGO that is raising awareness for their Mission Education programme to help underprivileged children get access to healthcare and education.

There’s even a curated hamper for the winner, who will click and post the best picture! All this and more for one smiling photo. :)