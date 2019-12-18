Explore
Abids
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Dhabhas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Akbar Fast Food
A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Cafes
Cafes
Bench Cafe & Restaurant
Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills
For Killer Vada Pav, Chilled Pani Puri & Indo-Chinese Delicacies, Hit Up This Eatery In Abids
Abids
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Shah Ice Cream
Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Hameedi Confectioners & Co.
This Iconic Sweet Shop Was Nizam's Favourite. Checked It Out Yet?
Abids
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba
Dal Makhni To Tandoori Chicken: You've Got To Eat At This 40-Year-Old Iconic Dhaba
Koti
Bakeries
Bakeries
Subhan Bakery
Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Bahar
Biryani Or Irani Chai! What Do You Love The Most At This Iconic Cafe Turned Restaurant?
Basheer Bagh
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Famous Ice Cream
This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Juice
Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pragati Tiffin Center
Filling & Scrumptious South Indian Breakfast For INR 60, Anyone?
Koti
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Street Food
Street Food
Ram Ki Bandi
For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Cafes
Cafes
Skyway Drive In & Restaurant
Graffiti On Walls & Awesome Kiosks: Get To This Hyderguda Drive In With Your Squad
Himayath Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Ghrelin Cafe & Patisserie
Spiced Chicken Kheema Pizza To Giant Cupcakes, There's A New Patisserie In Town
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gujarat Bhojanalay
Have You Tried The Authentic Gujarati Full Meals At This Restaurant In Ramkoti At INR 110 Only?
Koti
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Navrang Tasty Sharbath
This Small Shop Sells Flavoured Concentrates To Make Sharbath and Ice Gola
Jam Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Haiking Chinese Restaurant
Drop By This Restaurant For Some Authentic Chinese Cuisine In Himayatnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tasty Fish Fry Point
Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's Eatmor - Ohri's Banjara
Have You Tried Malabar Chicken Pizza From Ohri's Yet?
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's Silver Metro
Lunch At Ohri's Silver Metro Never Fails To Amaze One!
Basheer Bagh
Cafes
Cafes
Ohri's Eatmor OCC
Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cafe Niloufer
A Place Which Serves Chai, Osmania Biscuit And Malai Bun!
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Kamat
Love Variety & South Indian Food? Try This Filling Thali At This Iconic Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Balaji Chat
Love Street Food? This Chaat Corner Serves Bread Toast That You Just Can't Miss
