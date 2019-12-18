Abids

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Abids

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Akbar Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Akbar Fast Food

A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Cafes
image - Bench Cafe & Restaurant
Cafes

Bench Cafe & Restaurant

Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills
Fast Food Restaurants

Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills

For Killer Vada Pav, Chilled Pani Puri & Indo-Chinese Delicacies, Hit Up This Eatery In Abids
Abids
Dessert Parlours
image - Shah Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Shah Ice Cream

Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Sweet Shops
image - Hameedi Confectioners & Co.
Sweet Shops

Hameedi Confectioners & Co.

This Iconic Sweet Shop Was Nizam's Favourite. Checked It Out Yet?
Abids
Dhabhas
image - Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba
Dhabhas

Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba

Dal Makhni To Tandoori Chicken: You've Got To Eat At This 40-Year-Old Iconic Dhaba
Koti
Bakeries
image - Subhan Bakery
Bakeries

Subhan Bakery

Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Bahar
Casual Dining

Cafe Bahar

Biryani Or Irani Chai! What Do You Love The Most At This Iconic Cafe Turned Restaurant?
Basheer Bagh
Dessert Parlours
image - Famous Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Famous Ice Cream

This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bombay Juice
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombay Juice

Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pragati Tiffin Center
Fast Food Restaurants

Pragati Tiffin Center

Filling & Scrumptious South Indian Breakfast For INR 60, Anyone?
Koti
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Street Food
image - Ram Ki Bandi
Street Food

Ram Ki Bandi

For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Cafes
image - Skyway Drive In & Restaurant
Cafes

Skyway Drive In & Restaurant

Graffiti On Walls & Awesome Kiosks: Get To This Hyderguda Drive In With Your Squad
Himayath Nagar
Cafes
image - Ghrelin Cafe & Patisserie
Cafes

Ghrelin Cafe & Patisserie

Spiced Chicken Kheema Pizza To Giant Cupcakes, There's A New Patisserie In Town
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Gujarat Bhojanalay
Casual Dining

Gujarat Bhojanalay

Have You Tried The Authentic Gujarati Full Meals At This Restaurant In Ramkoti At INR 110 Only?
Koti
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Navrang Tasty Sharbath
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Navrang Tasty Sharbath

This Small Shop Sells Flavoured Concentrates To Make Sharbath and Ice Gola
Jam Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haiking Chinese Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Haiking Chinese Restaurant

Drop By This Restaurant For Some Authentic Chinese Cuisine In Himayatnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tasty Fish Fry Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Tasty Fish Fry Point

Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Casual Dining
image - Ohri's Eatmor - Ohri's Banjara
Casual Dining

Ohri's Eatmor - Ohri's Banjara

Have You Tried Malabar Chicken Pizza From Ohri's Yet?
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Ohri's Silver Metro
Casual Dining

Ohri's Silver Metro

Lunch At Ohri's Silver Metro Never Fails To Amaze One!
Basheer Bagh
Cafes
image - Ohri's Eatmor OCC
Cafes

Ohri's Eatmor OCC

Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Bakeries
image - Cafe Niloufer
Bakeries

Cafe Niloufer

A Place Which Serves Chai, Osmania Biscuit And Malai Bun!
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Kamat
Casual Dining

Hotel Kamat

Love Variety & South Indian Food? Try This Filling Thali At This Iconic Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Balaji Chat
Fast Food Restaurants

Balaji Chat

Love Street Food? This Chaat Corner Serves Bread Toast That You Just Can't Miss
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Abids?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE