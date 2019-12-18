Bachupally

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bachupally

Homestays
Homestays

1BR Cosy Stay

Check This Out If You're Traveling To Hyderabad & Looking For A Stay In Nizampet
Pragathi Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Hangout Havana

Watch Out For Hangout Havana- The Open-Air Restaurant!
Pragathi Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Freak Shake Bro

Have A Thing For Shakes? Then You Must Try These Freakshakes
Nizampet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Konaseema Vantillu

Go For Breakfast Buffets & Rajahmundry Rose Milk At This Kukatpally Restaurant
Kukatpally
