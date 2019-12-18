Explore
Borabanda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Borabanda
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Gyms
Salons
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Gaming Zone
Fast Food Restaurants
Rayudu Biryani House
Gongura Chicken Biryani To Mushroom Biryani: This Iconic Joint Serves Up Amazing Biryani
Moti Nagar
Cafes
Chai Kahani
Chai Aur Maggi: This Budget Tea Joint In Jubilee Hills Is Just Like Our College Canteen
Jubilee Hills
Accessories
Pelli Poola Jada
Brides, Get Your Pelli Poola Jada Sorted At This Homegrown Brand
Moosapet
Automobile Services
Eimor Customs
Bike Lovers, We Know Where You Can Turn Your Bike Into a Specimen of Moving Art
Madhapur
Florists
Champs Fleur
Black Roses, Hairpieces & Fresh Flowers: These Long Lasting Luxury Flowers Are Bae
Casual Dining
Mahamudra
Get A Slice Of Healthy Delicacies At This Restaurant Inside A Yoga Studio
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Flying Spaghetti Monster
Best Place For Authentic Italian Food🔥
Jubilee Hills
Bars
Tabula Rasa Cafe & Bar
Buy Beer And Get Lunch On The House At This Jubilee Hills Bar
Jubilee Hills
Food Stores
Exotic Blooming Teas Studio & Experience Center
Tete-a-tete Over Exotic Tea At This Pretty Store & Experience Centre In Jubilee Hills
Clothing Stores
Samprada Fashions
If Timeless Fashion Is Your Thing, This Store With Awesome Block Prints & Weaves Is Your Holy Grail
Moti Nagar
Casual Dining
Essence Fusion
Essence Fusion - Experience Dining Like Never Before!
Jubilee Hills
Sporting Goods Stores
Zeus Motorcycling Gear
Rock Your Biking Skills Like A Pro With Gear From This Madhapur Store
Madhapur
Food Stores
Pangea Gourmet Store
Be Your Own MasterChef By Picking Sauces & Organic Produce From This Gourmet Store
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Aura Cafe
Take Your Pick: This Jubilee Hills Cafe Offers A Dessert Platter For INR 249
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Taaza Kitchen
Drop By Taaza Kitchen For An Amazing South Indian Breakfast
Madhapur
Stationery Stores
Ink N Paper
Plush Notebooks, Imported Pens & Toys: This Madhapur Stationery Store Is Awesome
Madhapur
Home Décor Stores
Peacelily
This Garden Store Is Bringing Its A-Game With Terrariums, Self Watering Plants & Succulents
Madhapur
Swimming Pools
Strokes - The Swim Arena
Spread Your Fins! There Is A New Swimming Pool In The City
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
House of Pops
Quench Your Thirst With These Popsicles This Summer!
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Tiger Lily Bistro
There's A Reason We Want To Go Back To This New Bistro In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
