Borabanda

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rayudu Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Rayudu Biryani House

Gongura Chicken Biryani To Mushroom Biryani: This Iconic Joint Serves Up Amazing Biryani
Moti Nagar
Cafes
image - Chai Kahani
Cafes

Chai Kahani

Chai Aur Maggi: This Budget Tea Joint In Jubilee Hills Is Just Like Our College Canteen
Jubilee Hills
Accessories
image - Pelli Poola Jada
Accessories

Pelli Poola Jada

Brides, Get Your Pelli Poola Jada Sorted At This Homegrown Brand
Moosapet
Automobile Services
image - Eimor Customs
Automobile Services

Eimor Customs

Bike Lovers, We Know Where You Can Turn Your Bike Into a Specimen of Moving Art
Madhapur
Florists
image - Champs Fleur
Florists

Champs Fleur

Black Roses, Hairpieces & Fresh Flowers: These Long Lasting Luxury Flowers Are Bae
Casual Dining
image - Mahamudra
Casual Dining

Mahamudra

Get A Slice Of Healthy Delicacies At This Restaurant Inside A Yoga Studio
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - Flying Spaghetti Monster
Casual Dining

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Best Place For Authentic Italian Food🔥
Jubilee Hills
Bars
image - Tabula Rasa Cafe & Bar
Bars

Tabula Rasa Cafe & Bar

Buy Beer And Get Lunch On The House At This Jubilee Hills Bar
Jubilee Hills
Food Stores
image - Exotic Blooming Teas Studio & Experience Center
Food Stores

Exotic Blooming Teas Studio & Experience Center

Tete-a-tete Over Exotic Tea At This Pretty Store & Experience Centre In Jubilee Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Samprada Fashions
Clothing Stores

Samprada Fashions

If Timeless Fashion Is Your Thing, This Store With Awesome Block Prints & Weaves Is Your Holy Grail
Moti Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Essence Fusion
Casual Dining

Essence Fusion

Essence Fusion - Experience Dining Like Never Before!
Jubilee Hills
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Zeus Motorcycling Gear
Sporting Goods Stores

Zeus Motorcycling Gear

Rock Your Biking Skills Like A Pro With Gear From This Madhapur Store
Madhapur
Food Stores
image - Pangea Gourmet Store
Food Stores

Pangea Gourmet Store

Be Your Own MasterChef By Picking Sauces & Organic Produce From This Gourmet Store
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - Aura Cafe
Cafes

Aura Cafe

Take Your Pick: This Jubilee Hills Cafe Offers A Dessert Platter For INR 249
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taaza Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Taaza Kitchen

Drop By Taaza Kitchen For An Amazing South Indian Breakfast
Madhapur
Stationery Stores
image - Ink N Paper
Stationery Stores

Ink N Paper

Plush Notebooks, Imported Pens & Toys: This Madhapur Stationery Store Is Awesome
Madhapur
Home Décor Stores
image - Peacelily
Home Décor Stores

Peacelily

This Garden Store Is Bringing Its A-Game With Terrariums, Self Watering Plants & Succulents
Madhapur
Swimming Pools
image - Strokes - The Swim Arena
Swimming Pools

Strokes - The Swim Arena

Spread Your Fins! There Is A New Swimming Pool In The City
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - House of Pops
Casual Dining

House of Pops

Quench Your Thirst With These Popsicles This Summer!
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - Tiger Lily Bistro
Casual Dining

Tiger Lily Bistro

There's A Reason We Want To Go Back To This New Bistro In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
