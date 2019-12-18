Chanda Nagar

Gyms
image - Cult Fitness
Gyms

Cult Fitness

Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Madinaguda
Gyms
image - Naren CrossFit
Gyms

Naren CrossFit

From Cardio To Zumba, This Place In Miyapur Is Your Next Fitness Spot
Cafes
image - The Chocolate Room
Cafes

The Chocolate Room

Chocolate Is Pure Happiness!
Madinaguda
Sports Venues
image - Supreme Sports Studio
Sports Venues

Supreme Sports Studio

Spring Free On A Trampoline, Play Futsal & Volleyball At This Sports Studio
Sports Venues
image - Club Sportico
Sports Venues

Club Sportico

This Badminton Court In Miyapur Doubles Up As A Fitness Centre & You Should Check It Out
Miyapur
Cafes
image - Paaka
Cafes

Paaka

This Organic Cafe Is A Feast To Eyes With Great Ambience & Matka Chai!
Lingampally
Bakeries
image - The Bake Factory
Bakeries

The Bake Factory

Unleash The Carnivore Within! Head To This Cafe For A Scrumptious Feast
Kondapur
Cafes
image - World Of Tortillas
Cafes

World Of Tortillas

Wide Varieties Of Tortillas With A Great Ambience? Look No Further!
Kondapur
Furniture Stores
image - Wooden Street
Furniture Stores

Wooden Street

Home Makeover On Your Mind? This Furniture Store In Miyapur Might End Your Woes
Miyapur
Classes & Workshops
image - Escapades Culinary Studio
Classes & Workshops

Escapades Culinary Studio

Apple, Rum & Gingerbread: This Traditional Christmas Baking Workshop Got Us Drooling
Kondapur
Transport Services
image - The Bike Affair
Transport Services

The Bike Affair

Go On A Pedalling Escapade By Getting A Cool Bike From This Store
Kondapur
Casual Dining
image - Desiway
Casual Dining

Desiway

Modern Day Food In Desi Style
Kondapur
Yoga Studios
image - Everlean Yoga Studio
Yoga Studios

Everlean Yoga Studio

This Yoga Studio In Kondapur Will Make You Fit & Lit With Customised Yoga Routines
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Fast Food Restaurants

Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas

Sort Your Late Night Shawarma & Grilled Chicken Cravings With This Restaurant
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - WTF - What the Fish
Fast Food Restaurants

WTF - What the Fish

This Small Eatery Offers Scrumptious Seafood, Tamilian Food & More
Kondapur
Cafes
image - The Himalayan Cafe
Cafes

The Himalayan Cafe

Looking For The Best Thukpa & Momos In Town? We Found Just The Place
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aama's
Fast Food Restaurants

Aama's

Sometimes We All Need Some Hilarious Memes And Delicious Momos
Lingampally
