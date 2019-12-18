Explore
Chanda Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chanda Nagar
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Gyms
Sports Venues
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Classes & Workshops
Furniture Stores
Transport Services
Yoga Studios
Gyms
Gyms
Cult Fitness
Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Madinaguda
Gyms
Gyms
Naren CrossFit
From Cardio To Zumba, This Place In Miyapur Is Your Next Fitness Spot
Cafes
Cafes
The Chocolate Room
Chocolate Is Pure Happiness!
Madinaguda
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Supreme Sports Studio
Spring Free On A Trampoline, Play Futsal & Volleyball At This Sports Studio
Sports Venues
Club Sportico
Club Sportico
This Badminton Court In Miyapur Doubles Up As A Fitness Centre & You Should Check It Out
Miyapur
Cafes
Paaka
Paaka
This Organic Cafe Is A Feast To Eyes With Great Ambience & Matka Chai!
Lingampally
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Bake Factory
Unleash The Carnivore Within! Head To This Cafe For A Scrumptious Feast
Kondapur
Cafes
Cafes
World Of Tortillas
Wide Varieties Of Tortillas With A Great Ambience? Look No Further!
Kondapur
Furniture Stores
Wooden Street
Wooden Street
Home Makeover On Your Mind? This Furniture Store In Miyapur Might End Your Woes
Miyapur
Classes & Workshops
Escapades Culinary Studio
Escapades Culinary Studio
Apple, Rum & Gingerbread: This Traditional Christmas Baking Workshop Got Us Drooling
Kondapur
Transport Services
The Bike Affair
The Bike Affair
Go On A Pedalling Escapade By Getting A Cool Bike From This Store
Kondapur
Casual Dining
Desiway
Desiway
Modern Day Food In Desi Style
Kondapur
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Everlean Yoga Studio
This Yoga Studio In Kondapur Will Make You Fit & Lit With Customised Yoga Routines
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Sort Your Late Night Shawarma & Grilled Chicken Cravings With This Restaurant
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
WTF - What the Fish
WTF - What the Fish
This Small Eatery Offers Scrumptious Seafood, Tamilian Food & More
Kondapur
Cafes
Cafes
The Himalayan Cafe
Looking For The Best Thukpa & Momos In Town? We Found Just The Place
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
Aama's
Aama's
Sometimes We All Need Some Hilarious Memes And Delicious Momos
Lingampally
